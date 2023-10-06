Out-Of-Favor Gold Looks Attractive As Risks Mount, Nikko AM Says

The retracement has pushed some of the froth out of the market, and it’s prudent to own some of the precious metal, according to Robert Samson, global head of multi-asset at Nikko Asset Management, who has about $1.5 billion across two mandates domiciled in Japan and Singapore. There’s a “decent chunk” of gold at around 6% to 8% of the Japanese portfolio, which has benefited from the yen’s weakness, he said.