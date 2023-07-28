An Overheating Planet Requires Extreme Climate Solutions

The global carbon offsets market — where companies currently spend billions on credits they use to cancel out their emissions — will also need to be reformed and better regulated to channel money into a greater swathe of CO2-saving initiatives, says Breakthrough’s Mettler. While projects focused on planting trees and protecting forests are vital, those funds could also be used to support emerging technologies such as carbon capture, she says. Countries could also explore other market solutions, such as a system being trialed in Germany which rewards companies for emitting less using more expensive solutions.