Ordeal Of A Startup Founder With Funds Stuck At The Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

The Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the resulting domino effect have affected thousands of companies, investors, and startup employees and founders across India and the globe.

The unprecedented crisis has left founders scrambling to meet payroll requirements and other working capital needs as entire deposits appear to be locked up for now.

Despite the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's guarantee of access to deposits, the focus is on how startups can diversify their banking partnerships and deploy better cash management methods.

One founder who is impacted directly is Anshuman Bapna, who started U.S.-based climate skilling and jobs platform Terra.do in 2019. A former Chief Product Officer at MakemyTrip and GoIbibo, Bapna is also an angel investor.

Speaking to BQ Prime, Bapna said all the venture investment money his startup has raised and all payments that come from customers are parked in their SVB account. As a result, he is seeing a working capital crunch at his startup.

For context, Terra.do has raised about $6.5 million till date (Rs 53 crore) from venture capitalists such as Avaana Capital and BEENEXT and angel investors such as Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra.