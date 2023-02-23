Options To Invest In International Equity Are Drying Up For Retail Investors

Over the past two years, the lure of greener pastures has drawn many Indians to invest in equity overseas, either through mutual fund schemes that invest in companies and exchange-traded funds abroad or directly through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

But these opportunities are slowly drying up, with regulators refusing to change limits placed on mutual fund investments and the government having moved to collect tax on most foreign remittances.

There are currently three major routes for Indian investors to deploy funds in international equities. First is through mutual fund schemes, which in turn have exposure to stocks listed abroad. The overall limit for the mutual fund industry through this route stands at $7 billion, and each fund house has a limit of $1 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had halted all investments in such funds after the limit was breached but then allowed fund houses to selectively open investments if room opened up because of redemptions.

The second route is through mutual funds that invest in exchange-traded funds abroad. The industry limit under this route currently stands at $1 billion, and each fund house has a limit of $300 million. Once restrictions were placed on the first route, the demand for these funds increased exponentially. Currently, there is sufficient headroom in this category for the industry, but already one fund house has announced it will stop subscriptions.

The third route, more popular among investors with greater means, was to use the large $250,000 per year limit of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to invest in assets abroad.