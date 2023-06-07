OpenAI's Sam Altman Says India Has Truly Embraced ChatGPT

Altman, speaking on the dangers of AI, said the world is not far away from witnessing misinformation and deepfakes that look perfect.

"There is lots of fear around how AI is going to impact elections, our society, about the media we see," he said. "I have some fear there, but as a society, I think we are going to learn very quickly that we don't trust videos unless we trust the provenance."

"We will have techniques, watermarking, detectors. If someone is saying something very important, they will cryptographically sign it. Cellphones and web browsers will build in some ability to say whether something is authentic." Citing the response to Photoshop, he said the society will develop antibodies quickly."

But Altman said there's another form that's not being talked about much.

"It's not the ability to generate mass media like that, but customised, one-on-one interactive persuasion. I think people are going to be creating AIs that are very good at this. So it won't just be like this, I am watching a video, it will be like I am chatting and it might be very compelling. That's a new thing, but again, we will find a way to build societal antibodies. I don't think it is discussed as much and it's going to be a challenge."