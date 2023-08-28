OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT For Businesses, Stepping Up Revenue Push

In an effort to address those concerns, OpenAI said it won’t train its AI models — the process of feeding new content to generative AI technology to increase its knowledge base — with prompts or data from companies using ChatGPT Enterprise. The startup now trains its models on the written prompts users feed ChatGPT online or through its mobile apps, unless users opt to withhold them, though its software filters out personally identifiable information that comes in from users. It doesn’t train its AI on data sent via its API.