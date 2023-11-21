OpenAI’s New CEO Spent Decade Trying To Rein In Abuse At Twitch

Now, Shear needs to quell an open revolt among OpenAI employees. After his appointment, nearly all threatened to quit unless the board resigned, and both Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce Inc. have tried to poach its talent. At Twitch, Shear left a controversial legacy. While few doubted his technical abilities, he drew criticism for coarse comments and for scandals during his stewardship. He has close ties to the effective altruism movement, whose proponents played a central role in firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.