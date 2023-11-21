New OpenAI CEO Has History Of Unfiltered Posts, Microsoft Disses

In August, prior to his appointment at OpenAI, Shear responded to a post about women advocating for “free use,” a fetish where they agree to be sexually available to their partners at all times. He said on the social network formerly known as Twitter that it was a “BDSM non-consent/humiliation kink thing,” adding that “between 40-60% of women seem to have rape/non-consent fantasies,” citing an article on Wikipedia.