OpenAI Leaders' Efforts To Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board Role

Altman, who was fired Friday, is open to returning but wants to see governance changes, including the removal of existing board members, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. He’s also seeking a statement absolving him of wrongdoing, they said. After facing intense outrage over the ouster, the board initially agreed in principle to step down, but have so far refused to officially do so. The directors have been vetting candidates for new directors.