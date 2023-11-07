You Can Now Customize Your ChatGPT

With the new option, users will be able to quickly create their own specialized versions of ChatGPT — simply called GPTs — that can help teach math to a child or explain the rules of a board game, the company said on Monday. No coding is required, the company said. OpenAI also plans to introduce a store later this month where users can find tailored GPTs from other users — and make money from their own — much as they might with apps in Apple Inc.’s App Store.