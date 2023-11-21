OpenAI Investors, Led By Thrive, Angle To Bring Back Altman

Investors led by Thrive Capital have been planning to offer to buy shares from OpenAI employees, through what’s known as a tender, a deal that would value the company at $86 billion. Despite the turmoil at OpenAI, Thrive, which is leading the offer, is pressing ahead with its plans, assuming it can lure Altman back to OpenAI, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The money has not been wired yet, and if Altman doesn’t return, it could jeopardize those plans.