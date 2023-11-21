OpenAI In ‘Intense Discussions’ To Quell Potential Staff Mutiny

There’s strong momentum outside OpenAI to get Altman reinstated too. OpenAI’s other investors, led by Thrive Capital, are actively trying to orchestrate his return, people with knowledge of the effort told Bloomberg News Monday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Emily Chang in a Bloomberg Television interview that even he wouldn’t oppose Altman’s reinstatement. Microsoft, which has pledged to invest as much as $13 billion in OpenAI, benefits whether Altman is running OpenAI or working under its roof, Nadella said.