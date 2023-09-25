OpenAI Gives ChatGPT The Ability To Speak In Five Different Voices

The company also said than in the coming weeks paid and enterprise users will be able to access a feature for GPT-4 — one of the AI models that powers ChatGPT — to submit a picture and a related question about it. For example, it will be possible to upload a picture of pink sunglasses and ask the chatbot to suggest an outfit to go with it, or to submit a picture of a math problem and request help solving it. The feature, which OpenAI announced earlier this year when it unveiled GPT-4, is available through the ChatGPT app and website.