OpenAI Director Who Helped Oust Altman Now Key Player in Startup's Future

Cheever had little notice or understanding of the breakdown, according to a person familiar with the matter. It was so sudden that employees visited Cheever’s home in tears, asking why he had left. It appeared there was little communication about the decision or why it was made, even to staff, the person said. The co-founders have hardly been in touch since.In the decade since, D’Angelo has continued building Quora into a platform to share knowledge of all kinds – even though it has a long way to go before living up to the lofty prediction of Quora investor Keith Rabois in 2010 that it “will be the most valuable company produced post 2005. Period.” Quora has raised about $300 million from big names in Silicon Valley, according to PitchBook, but nearly 15 years after launching, it has yet to go public or be acquired. The company was valued at $2 billion as of 2019, according to PitchBook.Six years ago, in response to a question on Quora, D’Angelo said he expected AI could help his startup “in all kinds of ways” as the technology “gets more powerful,” including by helping “people write better answers.” But he also suggested all bets may be off if and when AI reaches a point where it “can do anything a human can do.”