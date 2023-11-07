OPEC+ Remains Positive On Oil Demand Growth Before Meeting

The next OPEC+ meeting could see Russia and Saudi Arabia decide whether to continue their extra voluntary supply curbs into 2024. On Sunday, Riyadh and Moscow announced that they will both stick with output reductions totaling roughly 1.3 million barrels a day in December, rubber-stamping a plan outlined a couple of months ago. Those curbs are in addition to cuts agreed by the rest of the cartel, which last until the end of next year.