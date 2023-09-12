OPEC Oil Data Show 3 Million-Barrel Shortfall on Saudi Supply Squeeze

OPEC’s 13 members have pumped an average of 27.4 million barrels a day so far this quarter, or roughly 1.8 million less than it believes consumers needed, according to the report. If the organization keeps output unchanged, as group leader Saudi Arabia has signaled it plans to do, the gap between supply and demand will almost double in the final three months of the year. OPEC estimates it needs to provide 30.7 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter to satisfy consumption.