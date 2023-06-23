A Hard Lesson For This Education Unicorn

Now that the cost of money is much more than zero, Raveendran has to slash expenses and steady the balance sheet. But before everything, he must resolve the stalemate with lenders. They have accused the firm of moving $500 million out of Byju’s Alpha, the US borrower. The parent has said that the transfers were not in violation of its loan contract or in any way wrongful. Still, nine months after the deadline, audited accounts for Think & Learn’s March 2022 financial year are nowhere in sight. The company announced a new auditor Thursday after Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned, citing delays in financial statements. Byju’s also denied media reports that several of its non-executive board members had quit.