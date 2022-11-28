ONGC's Rs 5,001-Crore Payout Takes PSU Dividend To Rs 23,797 Crore In FY23
CPSEs are required to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax or 5% of net worth, whichever is higher.
The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore as dividend tranche from ONGC, taking the total dividend receipt from all Central Public Sector Enterprises so far this fiscal to Rs 23,797 crore.
"The government has received about Rs 5,001 crore from ONGC as dividend tranche," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The DIPAM, in 2020, advised CPSEs to follow a consistent dividend policy and strive to pay higher dividends taking into account factors like profitability, capex requirements, cash/reserve and net worth.
The total dividend receipts so far this fiscal stood at Rs 23,796.6 crore, as per DIPAM website.