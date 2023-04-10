ONGC To RIL's Short-Term Realisations May Take A Hit On New Gas Pricing Norms
While realisations may drop in the short term, they will remain above the historical averages, analysts say.
Revised norms for legacy administered price mechanism fields will impact the short-term realisation of upstream companies even though it be higher than the historical average, according to analysts.
The revision is expected to eventually provide stability to upstream companies—such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oil India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.—and city gas distribution firms to withstand extreme price volatility witnessed in the past.
The price of APM gas—that was linked to four global gas hubs—had seen extreme volatility in the last seven to eight years. It touched a low of $1.5 per metric million British thermal unit in 2015 and 2021, and witnessed a high of $8.57 per mmBtu for the six-month period ending March 2023.
Global gas prices have seen greater volatility since February last year on account of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, under the revised norms, the prices have been linked to 10% of the average of the Indian basket of imported crude. It will have a floor price of $4 per mmBtu and a ceiling of $6.5 per mmBtu.
“This would balance the interest of domestic gas producers, in case of extreme volatility, while incentivising the city gas consumers.” said Crisil Ratings in a note.
The net realisation, or average selling price per unit, for upstream oil and gas companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is expected to fall by $2 per mmBtu or Rs 6 per standard cubic metre. But it would continue to remain above historical averages, ICICI Securities said in a report.
Similarly, for Reliance Industries—which doesn’t have many legacy fields—the decline in realisation will be on account of reduction in the price of high-pressure high-temperature gas on April 1.
“RIL's net realisation is expected to come down by $0.35 per mmBtu or Rs 1/scm, but would still continue to remain above historical averages,” the ICICI Securities report said.
The price of HPHT gas was reduced to $12.12 per mmBtu from $12.46 per mmBtu on April 1 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. However, the price of HPHT gas will not be part of the new norms and it will be reviewed separately.
According to Nirmal Bang, the decision to withdraw windfall tax was intended to compensate PSU upstream companies for a cut in gas realisation in the event of new natural gas pricing norms.
“Any future levy of additional excise duty/cess on motor spirit and high speed diesel, in the event of a secular decline in crude oil, could also improve the savings on CNG versus alternative auto fuels. Such a penal tax could be justified by the government on the grounds of penalising polluting fuels as well as to shore up revenues,” it said in a report.
For PSU upstream companies, this policy change is more structural and shows the government’s intent to make ONGC and OIL’s gas business sustainable, said Sabri Hazarika, senior oil analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services.
The $4 per mmBtu floor price is higher than the $3-3.5 per mmBtu production cost, while the $0.25 annual escalation in cap would aid in gas markets’ complete deregulation in the long run, Hazarika said.
Beneficial For CGD Firms, User Industries
City gas distributors have already started slashing the price of transport fuel, compressed natural gas and domestic fuel as well as piped natural gas as the sourcing cost is expected to fall after the revised norms.
With this pricing coming into effect, sourcing costs are expected to go down by at least Rs 6 per scm, ICICI Securities said. “The step would ease pressure on CGDs as their margins were impacted by earlier sharp rise in domestic gas prices,” it said.
“The move is more positive for IGL and MGL as their segmental revenues are dominated by CNG and domestic PNG volumes, which are prioritised for the use of APM gas.”
The brokerage expects the cash flow certainty for these companies to also improve.
Gujarat Gas Ltd. is also likely to benefit, even though this sector contributes only around 25% of its volume. “Its industrial and commercial PNG segment, that is around 75%, uses LNG gas, whose prices have fallen from highs of $35 per mmBtu in Q3 FY23 to lows of $13 per mmBtu in Q4 FY23."
Along with this, the increase in crude prices would make gas a preferred choice to alternate fuels like LPG, which will help the company gain industrial/commercial consumers, ICICI Securities said.
According to Crisil Ratings, the revised gas pricing norms would lend greater stability to prices for city gas distributors and sustained competitiveness with alternative fuels. It is expected to drive demand and support CGD firms' massive capex plans of Rs 90,000 crore for the next five years.
Had the old pricing regime continued, the natural gas prices would have risen further to $10-11 per mmBtu for the first half of FY24 from $8.57 per mmBtu for the six months ended March 2023. “This would have necessitated a price increase for city gas distributors to maintain profitability,” it said.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Torrent Gas Ltd. have all reduced prices of CNG and PNG to pass on the benefit to customers.
MGL has reduced the CNG price by Rs 8 per kg and PNG by Rs 5 per SCM in and around Mumbai, while Torrent Gas brought down prices by Rs 8.2 per kg and Rs 5 per scm, respectively.
Adani Total Gas has lowered the price of CNG up to Rs 8.13 per kg and the price of PNG up to Rs 5.06 per scm. The company also reduced the PNG price for industrial and commercial customers by Rs 3 per scm.
According to Adani Total Gas, the reform is expected "to act as a growth catalyst to enhance the footprint of home PNG and CNG vehicles in a rapid manner". This would ensure an increase in the share of natural gas from 6.5% to 15% in India’s energy basket by 2030 in line with the vision of the Government of India, it said in a press note.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.