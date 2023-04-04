ONGC Stepping Up $7 Billion Drive To Boost Output

"We are investing in multiple enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and improved oil recovery (IOR) projects," he said. "In the fiscal year ending March 31, we managed to arrest the decline in output after five years and from the current fiscal we will see production rising."

ONGC is likely to see output rise from 19.6 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 21.2 million tonnes in the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024) on a standalone basis. Natural gas output is projected to rise from 20.6 billion cubic meters in 2022-23 to 23.5 bcm in the current fiscal.