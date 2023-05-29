ONGC Shares Decline The Most In Six Months After It Swings To Loss In Q4
The company reported a loss of Rs 248 crore in the fourth quarter versus net profit of Rs 8,860 crore in the same quarter in FY22.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. declined the most in six months on Monday after it swung into a net loss in the fourth quarter.
The company reported a loss of Rs 248 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to a profit after tax of Rs 8,860 crore in the same quarter in FY22.
However, its gross revenue rose 5.2% year-on-year to Rs 36,293 crore for the fourth quarter. This compares to Rs 34,497 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
For FY23, the gross revenue rose 40.9% to Rs 1.55 lakh crore, against Rs 1.1 lakh crore last year.
The total dividend for FY23 was the highest at 225% to Rs 11.25 per share, of face value of Rs 5 each, with a total payout of Rs 14,153 crore, as per an exchange filing.
The corporation also declared a total of eight discoveries during FY22 and FY23 on its operated acreages.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. fell 3.6% to Rs 157.85 apiece, compared to a 0.59% gain in the Nifty as of 10:23 a.m.
The stock fell 4.43% intraday, the most in over six months since Nov. 21, 2022. Total traded volume stood at six times its 30-day average.
Out of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 17.1% over the next 12 months.