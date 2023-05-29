ONGC Shares Decline The Most In Six Months After It Swings To Loss In Q4

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. declined the most in six months on Monday after it swung into a net loss in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 248 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to a profit after tax of Rs 8,860 crore in the same quarter in FY22.

However, its gross revenue rose 5.2% year-on-year to Rs 36,293 crore for the fourth quarter. This compares to Rs 34,497 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For FY23, the gross revenue rose 40.9% to Rs 1.55 lakh crore, against Rs 1.1 lakh crore last year.

The total dividend for FY23 was the highest at 225% to Rs 11.25 per share, of face value of Rs 5 each, with a total payout of Rs 14,153 crore, as per an exchange filing.

The corporation also declared a total of eight discoveries during FY22 and FY23 on its operated acreages.