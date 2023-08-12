ONGC Q1 Profit Doubles, NMDC Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap
Here are the quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s consolidated net profit doubled in the first quarter as overall expenses declined.
The government-owned oil producer's net profit doubled to Rs 17,382.97 crore in the quarter from April to June, according to an exchange filing.
NMDC Ltd.'s net profit rose 12% in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The government-owned iron ore manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 1,649.91 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 1,473.03 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,435.72 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ONGC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10% to Rs 1,63,824 crore vs Rs 1,82,894 crore.
Ebitda up 60% to Rs 30,106.81 crore vs Rs 18,852.78 crore.
Margin at 18% vs 10%.
Net profit doubles to Rs 17,382.97 crore.
NMDC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.16% at Rs 5,394.66 crore vs Rs 4,767.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,510.28 crore).
Ebitda up 5.03% to Rs 1,995.76 crore vs Rs 1,900.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,989.90 crore).
Margin at 37% vs 39.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 36.1%).
Net profit up 12% at Rs 1,649.91 crore vs Rs 1,473.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,435.72 crore).
Patanjali Foods Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 8% to Rs 7,767 crore vs Rs 7,211 crore.
Ebitda down 57% to Rs 168.58 crore vs Rs 391.67 crore.
Margin at 2% vs 5.4%.
Net profit down 64% to Rs 87.75 crore vs Rs 241.25 crore.
Nalco Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16% at Rs 3,178.4 crore vs Rs 3,795.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,135.3 crore).
Ebitda down 32% to Rs 594.3 crore vs Rs 879.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 691.7 crore).
Margin at 18.7% vs 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.1%).
Net profit down 40% at Rs 333.8 crore vs Rs 558 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.1 crore).
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.02% at Rs 941.77 crore vs Rs 1,162.84 crore.
Ebitda down 16.79% to Rs 123.18 crore vs Rs 148.02 crore.
Margin at 13.07% vs 12.72%.
Net profit down 25.1% at Rs 75.18 crore vs Rs 100.37 crore.
Glenmark Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 3,402 crore vs Rs 2,777 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,181 crore).
Ebitda up 46% at Rs 631 crore vs Rs 432 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 560 crore).
Margin at 18.6% vs 15.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Net profit down 22% at Rs 150 crore vs Rs 193 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore).
Pfizer Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10% at Rs 531 crore vs Rs 593 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 557 crore).
Ebitda down 42% at Rs 111 crore vs Rs 192 crore.
Margin at 20.8% vs 32.4%.
Net profit up 187% at Rs 94 crore vs Rs 33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121 crore).
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 23.8% at Rs 1,421.8 crore vs. Rs 1,148.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,472.7 crore).
Ebitda up 59.6% at Rs 73.4 crore vs. Rs 46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.1 crore).
Margin at 5.1% vs. 4% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.8%).
Net profit is down 26.7% at Rs 3.3 crore vs. Rs 4.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15.2 crore).
ABB India Q2 CY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 22.2% at Rs 2,508.63 crore vs. Rs 2,052.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,394.9 crore).
Ebitda up 75.5% at Rs 348.75 crore vs. Rs 198.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).
Margin at 13.9% vs. 9.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.5%).
Net profit is up 110.7% at Rs 295.63 crore vs. Rs 140.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 190.7 crore).
Jindal Steel And Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 3.5% at Rs 12,588.34 crore vs. Rs 13,045.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,778.7 crore).
Ebitda down 23.7% at Rs 2,628.04 crore vs. Rs 3,446.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,125.8 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs. 26.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.6%).
Net profit is down 14.4% at Rs 1,686.94 crore vs. Rs 1,970.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 688.72 crore).
Astral Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.8% at Rs 1,283.10 crore vs. Rs 1,212.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,299.6 crore).
Ebitda up 18.2% at Rs 201.60 crore vs. Rs 170.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 219.4 crore).
Margin at 15.71% vs. 14.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.9%).
Net profit is up 24.1% at Rs 119.30 crore vs. Rs 96.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 131.51 crore).
City Union Bank Q1 FY24
NII at Rs 522.54 crore vs. 524.14 crore YoY.
Net profit at Rs 227.27 crore vs. 225.14 crore YoY
GNPA at 4.91% vs. 4.37% QoQ
NNPA at 2.51% vs. 2.36% QoQ
NRB Bearings Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.2% at Rs 272.02 crore vs. Rs 236.11 crore.
Ebitda up 5.7% at Rs 45.38 crore vs. Rs 42.93 crore.
Margin at 16.68% vs. 18.18%
Net profit is down 22.52% at Rs 18.55 crore vs. Rs 23.94 crore.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 18.44% at Rs 4,042.95 crore vs. Rs 4,956.51 crore.
Ebitda down 70.18% at Rs 129.25 crore vs. Rs 433.31 crore.
Margin at 3.19% vs. 8.74%
Net profit is down 77.38% at Rs 67.79 crore vs. Rs 299.6 crore.
Jai Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 40.6% at Rs 115.55 crore vs. Rs 194.61 crore.
Ebitda down 59.5% at Rs 7.03 crore vs. Rs 17.34 crore.
Margin at 6.08% vs. 8.91%.
Net profit is down 61.2% at Rs 5.50 crore vs. Rs 14.19 crore.
MSTC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 8.9% at Rs 179 crore vs. Rs 196.53 crore.
Ebitda down 18.8% at Rs 66.48 crore vs. Rs 81.91 crore.
Margin at 37.14% vs. 41.68%.
Net profit is down 34.2% at Rs 50.61 crore vs. Rs 76.95 crore.
Marksans Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.3% at Rs 500.03 crore vs. Rs 433.77 crore.
Ebitda up 39.9% at Rs 101.97 crore vs. Rs 72.86 crore.
Margin at 20.39% vs. 16.80%
Net profit is up 17% at Rs 70.44 crore vs. Rs 60.18 crore.
Voltas Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 21.4% at Rs 3,359.86 crore vs. Rs 2,768 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,981.35 crore).
Ebitda up 4.7% at Rs 185.35 crore vs. Rs 176.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.55 crore).
Margin at 5.52% vs. 6.39% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.3%).
Net profit is up 18.2% at Rs 129.42 crore vs. Rs 109.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 172.91 crore).
HEG Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 7% to Rs 671.43 crore vs. Rs 721.95 crore.
Ebitda down 17.9% at Rs 151.16 crore vs. Rs 184.02 crore.
Margin at 22.51% vs. 25.49%.
Net profit is down 12.5% at Rs 139.12 crore vs. Rs 159 crore.
Indian Railway Finance Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 18.7% at Rs 6,679.17 crore vs. Rs 5,627.44 crore.
Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 6,649.92 crore vs. Rs 5,604.69 crore.
Margin at 99.56% vs. 99.60%
Net profit is down 6.3% at Rs 1,556.57 crore vs. Rs 1,661.58 crore.
NHPC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.8% at Rs 2,757.26 crore vs. Rs 2,681.28 crore.
Ebitda up 1.9% at Rs 1,504.52 crore vs. Rs 1,476.83 crore.
Margin at 54.57% vs. 55.08%
Net profit is up 3.9% at Rs 1,095.38 crore vs. Rs 1,053.76 crore.
Timken Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.6% at Rs 717.58 crore vs. Rs 699.24 crore.
Ebitda down 20.9% at Rs 135.73 crore vs. Rs 171.65 crore.
Margin at 18.91% vs. 24.55%.
Net profit is down 23.6% at Rs 90.14 crore vs. Rs 118.05 crore.