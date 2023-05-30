ONGC Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Capex For Green Energy Transition

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. plans to diversify from its conventional fossil fuel business and spend Rs 1 lakh crore on green energy over the next four to five years.

The oil and gas explorer will invest the funds to develop five gigawatts of solar generation capacity in the next two to three years, Arun Kumar Singh, chairman and chief executive officer of ONGC, told BQ Prime in an interview.

"There is sufficient land for the project in Rajasthan and other places, but the only challenge at present is round-the-clock setup. Once that happens, solar generation capacities can be easily set up," Singh said.

It should be noted that solar can only be generated during the day with a CUF, or capacity utilisation factor, of a maximum of 25%. To have a round-the-clock renewable energy system, it would require a mix of solar, wind, and storage, which is still being done at a small level in the country. However, the government is now inviting several bids for RTC power.

The company will also look at setting up a gigawatt capacity for wind generation. "It will depend on the bids we win in government auctions," Singh said.