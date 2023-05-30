ONGC Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Capex For Green Energy Transition
The plan includes 5GW of solar generation capacity and 1 MMTPA of green ammonia production capacity.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. plans to diversify from its conventional fossil fuel business and spend Rs 1 lakh crore on green energy over the next four to five years.
The oil and gas explorer will invest the funds to develop five gigawatts of solar generation capacity in the next two to three years, Arun Kumar Singh, chairman and chief executive officer of ONGC, told BQ Prime in an interview.
"There is sufficient land for the project in Rajasthan and other places, but the only challenge at present is round-the-clock setup. Once that happens, solar generation capacities can be easily set up," Singh said.
It should be noted that solar can only be generated during the day with a CUF, or capacity utilisation factor, of a maximum of 25%. To have a round-the-clock renewable energy system, it would require a mix of solar, wind, and storage, which is still being done at a small level in the country. However, the government is now inviting several bids for RTC power.
The company will also look at setting up a gigawatt capacity for wind generation. "It will depend on the bids we win in government auctions," Singh said.
One MMTPA Green Ammonia Plant
The oil and gas producer is also planning to set up a 1 MMTPA green ammonia plant with a private player.
He said the company will look at either green renewable power or the pumped hydro storage method to produce the green ammonia.
"The coastal areas will be looked at for setting up the plant," Singh said.
Fossil Fuel Production To Continue
Even as the oil producer plans to diversify into green business to achieve its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission compliance by 2038, the company is confident that fossil fuel will remain the base fuel until 2040.
"We have plans for expansion in oil and gas, and our exploration activities are in full swing," he said.
Given the estimated projections for oil and gas, the company expects to contribute roughly 24% of India's demand by the end of FY24.
"With ONGC Videsh Ltd. getting back to its old projection levels from day one of FY24..We hope to get to 16 million tonnes in FY24 after losing 2 million tonnes of oil and equivalent gas in FY23 on account of the Russia-Ukraine war," Singh said.
OVL production, if added to conservative estimates of 45 million tonnes of ONGC's domestic production in FY24, will constitute 23-24% of India's total demand, he said.
"We believe despite the shift towards green energy, the oil story will continue, at least till 2040."