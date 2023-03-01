ONGC Gets Director For Production As Board Revamp Kicks In

ONGC in the filing said Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has through a letter dated Feb. 28 "conveyed continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (Offshore), in the newly created post of Director (Production), a post created after merger of the posts of Director (Onshore) and Director (Offshore), with effect from March 1, 2023 till the date of his superannuation, i.e. June 30, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."