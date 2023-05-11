ONGC Discovers Oil, Gas In Two Mumbai Offshore Blocks

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has made discoveries of oil and gas in two Mumbai offshore blocks in the Arabian Sea.

The discoveries were made in MBS171HAA-1 (MBS171HAA-A), namely Amrit, and MBS182HDA-1 (MBS182HDA-A), named Moonga, in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy block, the company said in a statement. "ONGC's discoveries in both the OALP I and OALP III rounds carry significant importance towards energy security by bolstering domestic production."