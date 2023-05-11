ONGC Discovers Oil, Gas In Two Mumbai Offshore Blocks
Detailed assessment of the discoveries is in progress, says the company.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. has made discoveries of oil and gas in two Mumbai offshore blocks in the Arabian Sea.
The discoveries were made in MBS171HAA-1 (MBS171HAA-A), namely Amrit, and MBS182HDA-1 (MBS182HDA-A), named Moonga, in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy block, the company said in a statement. "ONGC's discoveries in both the OALP I and OALP III rounds carry significant importance towards energy security by bolstering domestic production."
A detailed assessment of the discoveries is in progress, it said. "The reduced dependence on imported oil and gas enhances the country's resilience to global market fluctuations, ensuring a stable and secure energy supply."
ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat said that with these findings, the firm reaffirms its exploration commitment to unlocking the vast potential of India's hydrocarbon resources along with reserve accretion, strengthening the nation's energy security.