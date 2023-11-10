ONGC, Coal India, M&M Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Friday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, ONGC could report a net profit of Rs 10,350.2 crore and revenue of Rs 32,928.5 crore for the quarter under review.
Coal India Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Friday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 5,292.5 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 31,680.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 24,668.1 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,644.2 crore for the second quarter on Friday.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Sun TV Network Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Shyam Metalics Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., 3M India Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., will also report their earnings on Friday.
Swan Energy Ltd., ESAB India Ltd., PTC Industries Ltd., HMT Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Jai Corp., Technocraft Industries Ltd., Ahluwalia Contracts Ltd., Hemisphere Properties Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd., Optiemus Infracom Ltd., Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., BF Utilities Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Foseco India Ltd., Piccadily Agro Ltd., will also be reporting their earnings on Friday.
