One Stock Stands Out Among CLSA's Key Summer Bets

CLSA has picked its key bets from the consumer sector as an early onset of summer is expected to aid makers of aerated beverages and juices to ice cream.

The research firm expects Varun Beverages Ltd. to be a key beneficiary as the company’s entire portfolio consists of summer products such as soft drinks, packaged water, and dairy products, according to its March 13 note.

Varun Beverages has completed greenfield expansions in Jammu and Bihar, increased retail outlet penetration and high levels of inventory in preparation for the season, bodes well for the company to capture increased demand from the heatwave, it said.

While Dabur India Ltd. and Emami Ltd. may see an overall positive impact from their summer-oriented portfolios, this will be offset by negative impacts on their winter-oriented portfolios, the brokerage said.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. have a low share of revenue coming from summer-oriented products and while categories like ice cream, chilled dairy beverages (Nescafe) and deodorants are expected to do well, the overall impact on these companies would not be high, according to the research firm.

India experienced its hottest February since 1901 and the IMD has predicted that central and northwest regions are likely to witness above normal temperatures over the next three months, while the south peninsular region is expected to see normal or below normal temperatures. Heatwaves also threaten crop yields and rural recovery.