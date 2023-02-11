One Risk Is Emerging For Aluminium Prices, According To Hindalco's Satish Pai

"The results of this quarter can be looked at in two halves, one from the perspective of the India business, which is aluminium and copper and did very well, better than expectations; and the other, where headwinds were seen in the Novelis Inc. business overseas," said Pai.

As the availability of coal brought down prices, it was favourable for the company's domestic business, he said.

Novelis' volumes fell sharply as many customers went through a "re-stocking phase" as inventories were too high, he said. The U.S. subsidiary's Ebitda was $346 million against the guidance of $400 million.

But the re-stocking phase is transitory and the business is expected to improve in fourth quarter of this fiscal and the first one of the next financial year, he said.