One In Five Indian Unicorns Could Close, Get Acquired By FY27: Redseer
Startups are likely to struggle due to regulatory challenges, plummeting demand, and unclear business models, Redseer said.
As funding in India's startup ecosystem declines, unicorns are faced with a choice—either expedite their path to profitability, pivot, or, worse, shut down.
Around 20% will "likely struggle due to regulatory challenges, plummeting demand, and unclear business models", according to an analysis of 100 Indian unicorns by startup advisor Redseer Strategy Consultants. "Some could close, pivot to a new model, or get acquired," it said in a note on Tuesday.
However, several of them could see "substantial improvement in profitability", with the number of profitable unicorns projected to grow from about 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27, Redseer said.
Alongside startups, listed tech companies in India have also made significant improvements in profitability over the last five quarters, said Mohit Rana, partner at Redseer.
"Paytm launched new products, expanded into new business segments, and upsold or cross-sold to existing customers to increase revenue per customer and reduce CAC. Zomato increased take rates from restaurant partners and delivery costs from customers," Rana said.
A similar path to profitability has been observed among global peers as well, he said. "Uber increased take rates to 28% in 2022—an increase from 15% in 2021—reduced incentives to drivers, and expanded revenue streams. Airbnb optimised and maintained cost discipline in its workforce and marketing and increased fees from guests and hosts."
Redseer projected that profitable unicorns in India could generate five times the profit in FY27, as they did in FY22.
"The top four sectors expected to drive the highest pool of profit in the coming years are fintech and financial services, B2B, SaaS, and e-commerce ... However, many of these negative margin companies are expected to see funding changes, a drop in valuation, and a move to a much lower growth trajectory," the note said.