One In Five Indian Unicorns Could Close, Get Acquired By FY27: Redseer

As funding in India's startup ecosystem declines, unicorns are faced with a choice—either expedite their path to profitability, pivot, or, worse, shut down.

Around 20% will "likely struggle due to regulatory challenges, plummeting demand, and unclear business models", according to an analysis of 100 Indian unicorns by startup advisor Redseer Strategy Consultants. "Some could close, pivot to a new model, or get acquired," it said in a note on Tuesday.

However, several of them could see "substantial improvement in profitability", with the number of profitable unicorns projected to grow from about 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27, Redseer said.

Alongside startups, listed tech companies in India have also made significant improvements in profitability over the last five quarters, said Mohit Rana, partner at Redseer.