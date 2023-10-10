One Bond Market Is Defying the Global Selloff With Record Returns

A reinsurer or company issues a bond when it wants to spread the risk of a particular disaster to capital market participants. Investors are paid out in full provided the event — which is carefully defined in terms of severity or impact to the sponsor, or to metrics such as exact wind speeds — fails to materialize. Some of the biggest bets focus on high-speed wind storms, especially in Florida. If the defined catastrophe does occur, investors can lose some or all their money. The insurance company then uses the forfeited funds to help pay claims.