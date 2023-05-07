ONDC Vs Zomato, Swiggy: Food Frenzy Helps Beat 10,000 Daily Order Mark

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, has breached the 10,000 daily order mark, helped by early discounts and the discovery of a cheaper food delivery system.

"In the past few days, ONDC has enabled over 10,000 daily transactions for retail products and over 33,000 daily rides," a spokesperson for the network confirmed. It has been servicing over 10,000 orders daily since April 29, which is exactly one year since its first test order.

ONDC became accessible to users after it went beta-live in September 2022. It is now available in 240 cities in India, with eight cities having more than three sellers in 70% of pin codes.

It is live in categories such as grocery, food delivery, beauty and personal care, fashion, electronics, and mobility, with over 35,000 merchants. There are as many as 46 network participants, such as Dunzo, Delhivery, boAt, ITC Meesho, Paytm, and PhonePe's Pincode. ONDC also claims that about 450 participants are in the process of integrating.