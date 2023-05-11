ONDC Caps Discounts, Incentives For Both Sellers And Buyers
The initial wave of discounts did generate demand, with the number of orders rising from 50 a day in January to peaking at 25,000.
The Open Network for Digital Commerce, which has been making waves on social media as a cheaper alternative for food delivery, has now capped discounts for buyers.
Starting May 9, the Rs 75 discount for on-network and off-network logistics for buyers on every eligible order that was being provided unconditionally will be capped at a maximum of Rs 2,25,000 per seller network participant per day.
Moreover, incentives for individual sellers on the platform will also be capped at Rs 3,750 per seller per day.
Further, seller network participants such as Magicpin and Dunzo, among others, might now be able to charge for delivery since the zero delivery charges for all hyperlocal deliveries and subsidised charges for intercity delivery have been deleted.
"At this stage for ONDC, the time was right to broaden the activity and drive awareness and transactions to build confidence and acceptance that an unbundled, interoperable way of delivering e-commerce can work well. A stimulus such as this was designed for limited time and scale and is constantly reviewed," a spokesperson for the network told BQ Prime.
"The stimulus was first conceived when the network was clocking less than 100 orders a day and has undergone adjustments because of the response received. The number of orders is averaging consistently over 10,000 now and proves that interoperable, unbundled e-commerce is not just viable but can also continue the momentum beyond the stimulus," they said.
The initial wave of discounts did generate demand and traction on the platform, with the number of orders on the network increasing from 50 per day in January to peaking at 25,000 plus orders per day in the last week.
The number of retail merchants has also increased from around 800 to over 35,000 over the same period.