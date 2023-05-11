ONDC Caps Discounts, Incentives For Both Sellers And Buyers

The Open Network for Digital Commerce, which has been making waves on social media as a cheaper alternative for food delivery, has now capped discounts for buyers.

Starting May 9, the Rs 75 discount for on-network and off-network logistics for buyers on every eligible order that was being provided unconditionally will be capped at a maximum of Rs 2,25,000 per seller network participant per day.

Moreover, incentives for individual sellers on the platform will also be capped at Rs 3,750 per seller per day.

Further, seller network participants such as Magicpin and Dunzo, among others, might now be able to charge for delivery since the zero delivery charges for all hyperlocal deliveries and subsidised charges for intercity delivery have been deleted.