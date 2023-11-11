ONCG Q2 Profit Drops, Glenmark Pharma Incurs Loss — Earnings Wrap

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The bulk and generic drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with a profit of Rs 260 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of lower crude oil sales.

The state-run crude oil producer's profit fell 20.3% to Rs 10,216 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.