ONCG Q2 Profit Drops, Glenmark Pharma Incurs Loss — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The bulk and generic drugmaker incurred a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with a profit of Rs 260 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of lower crude oil sales.
The state-run crude oil producer's profit fell 20.3% to Rs 10,216 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours:
ONGC Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 8.3% at Rs 35,163 crore vs Rs 38,321 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,017.7 crore).
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 17,118 crore vs Rs 16,092 crore.
Margin up 668 bps at 48.68% vs 41.99%.
Net profit down 20.3% at Rs 10,216 crore vs Rs 12,826 crore.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 3,207.4 crore vs Rs 3,018 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,598.2 crore).
Ebitda down 3.5% at Rs 462.2 crore vs Rs 479 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 675.1 crore).
Margin down 146 bps at 14.41% vs 15.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.8%).
Reported loss at Rs 61.6 crore vs profit of Rs 278.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 260.9 crore).
Life Insurance Corp. Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 9.3% at Rs 2,01,587 crore vs Rs 2,22,215.4 crore.
Net profit down 50.3% at Rs 7,925.01 crore vs Rs 15,952.5 crore.
SAIL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 29,712 crore vs Rs 26,246 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,431.3 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 3,875 crore vs Rs 735 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,741.2 crore).
Margin up 1,024 bps at 13.04% vs 2.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.4%).
Reported profit at Rs 1,306 crore vs loss of Rs 329 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 850.3 crore).
Biocon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 49.3% at Rs 3,462.3 crore vs Rs 2,319.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,592.1 crore).
Ebitda up 57.5% at Rs 741.6 crore vs Rs 470.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 825.1 crore).
Margin up 112 bps at 21.41% vs 20.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 23%).
Reported profit up 111.1% at Rs 172.7 crore vs Rs 81.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 143.1 crore).
Coal India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.8% at Rs 32,776.4 crore vs Rs 29,838.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31,680.6 crore).
Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 8,137 crore vs Rs 7,280.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,369.6 crore).
Margin at 24.82% vs 24.39% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.3%).
Net profit up 12.7% at Rs 6,813.5 crore vs Rs 6,044 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,292.5 crore).
Eicher Motors Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.9% at Rs 4,115 crore vs Rs 3,519 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,030.4 crore).
Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 1,087 crore vs Rs 832 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,028.6 crore).
Margin up 279 bps at 26.42% vs 23.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%).
Reported profit up 54.7% at Rs 1,016 crore vs Rs 657 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 908.4 crore).
Fortis Healthcare Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.1% at Rs 1,770 crore vs Rs 1,607 crore.
Ebitda up 9% at Rs 330.2 crore vs Rs 302.8 crore.
Margin down 18 bps at 18.65% vs 18.84%.
Reported profit down 15.7% at Rs 183.9 crore vs Rs 218.2 crore.
Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 25.5% at Rs 4,155 crore vs Rs 5,576 crore.
Ebitda down 73.9% at Rs 106 crore vs Rs 405 crore.
Margin down 471 bps at 2.54% vs 7.26%.
Reported profit down 80.5% at Rs 51 crore vs Rs 262 crore.
HUDCO Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 7.7% at Rs 1,881 crore vs Rs 1,747 crore.
Net profit up 13.9% at Rs 452 crore vs Rs 396 crore.
Tata Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.7% at Rs 3,998 crore vs Rs 4,239 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,399.5 crore).
Ebitda down 11% at Rs 819 crore vs Rs 920 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 991.7 crore).
Margin down 121 bps at 20.48% vs 21.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.5%).
Net profit down 27.2% at Rs 495 crore vs Rs 680 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 499.8 crore).
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 263.2 crore vs Rs 221.3 crore.
Ebitda up 10.5% at Rs 61 crore vs Rs 55.2 crore.
Margin down 176 bps at 23.17% vs 24.94%.
Reported profit up 24.4% at Rs 33.7 crore vs Rs 27.1 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 31.7% at Rs 897.9 crore vs Rs 681.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,091.2 crore).
Ebitda up 0.9% at Rs 48.7 crore vs Rs 48.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 86.1 crore).
Margin down 166 bps at 5.42% vs 7.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.9%).
Consolidated profit up 37.5% at Rs 80.7 crore vs Rs 58.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 105.1 crore).
Ashiana Housing Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 346 crore vs Rs 86.8 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 33.3 crore vs loss of Rs 4.8 crore.
Margin at 9.63%.
Reported profit at Rs 27.4 crore vs loss of Rs 1.8 crore.
Rishabh Instruments Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.9% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 136.5 crore.
Ebitda up 123.2% at Rs 31.7 crore vs Rs 14.2 crore.
Margin up 720 bps at 17.6% vs 10.4%.
Net profit at Rs 22.1 crore vs Rs 6.2 crore.
PTC Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 57.5 crore vs Rs 54 crore.
Ebitda down 8.4% at Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 17.1 crore.
Margin down 437 bps at 27.23% vs 31.6%.
Reported profit up 6.5% at Rs 8.1 crore vs Rs 7.6 crore.
Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 79.8% at Rs 381.4 crore vs Rs 212.1 crore.
Ebitda up 89.2% at Rs 121.2 crore vs Rs 64.1 crore.
Margin up 157 bps at 31.77% vs 30.2%.
Reported profit up 134.36% at Rs 60.7 crore vs Rs 25.9 crore.
Techno Electric And Engineering Co. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 462 crore vs Rs 186 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 77.5 crore vs Rs 32.4 crore.
Margin down 64 bps at 16.77% vs 17.41%.
Reported profit up 25.5% at Rs 73.8 crore vs Rs 58.8 crore.
Technocraft Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.14% at Rs 520 crore vs Rs 476 crore.
Ebitda up 5.34% at Rs 102 crore vs Rs 96.7 crore.
Margin down 70 bps at 19.59% vs 20.3%.
Reported profit up 6.9% at Rs 70.2 crore vs Rs 65.6 crore.
PTC India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.2% at Rs 5,203 crore vs Rs 4,899 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,740.5 crore).
Ebitda up 15.6% at Rs 414 crore vs Rs 358 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.7 crore).
Margin up 64 bps at 7.95% vs 7.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.7%).
Reported profit up 46.4% at Rs 202 crore vs Rs 138 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.7 crore).
Timken India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.9% at Rs 682 crore vs Rs 695 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 743.9 crore).
Ebitda up 2.6% at Rs 136 crore vs Rs 132 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 144.5 crore).
Margin up 87 bps at 19.87% vs 18.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).
Reported profit down 4.6% at Rs 93 crore vs Rs 98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.3 crore).
Galaxy Surfactants Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.5% at Rs 983 crore vs Rs 1,236 crore.
Ebitda down 5.2% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 132 crore.
Margin up 205 bps at 12.7% vs 10.65%.
Reported profit down 7.7% at Rs 77.4 crore vs Rs 83.8 crore.