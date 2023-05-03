On Possible El Nino Impact, Centre Asks States To Ensure Enough Seeds For Kharif Sowing

Amid concerns over the possible impact of evolving El Nino conditions on monsoon rains, the Centre on Wednesday advised states to be prepared for the "worst situation' and ensure adequate availability of seeds for the kharif sowing season in case of less rainfall.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, as the India Meteorological Department had forecast in April.

A National Conference on Agriculture-Kharif Campaign-2023 was organised in New Delhi to prepare the strategy for the upcoming kharif sowing season.

Inaugurating the kharif campaign, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked states to promote technology in the farm sector to cut input costs, boost production, and increase farmers' income.

Asserting that 'profit guarantee' is the need of the hour in the farm sector, he said the use of technology can help make farming profitable by reducing input costs and increasing production.

If agriculture does not become profitable, Tomar fears that the young generation will not engage in farming activities in the coming years.

With agriculture being a state subject, Tomar said it is important that state governments implement the central programmes and funds effectively for better results.

The Union minister also stressed the need to increase productivity and production of major crops as demand will increase with the rise in population.

"We not only need to meet the demand of the domestic market, but we also have to fulfil the expectations of foreign countries for the supply of agriculture items," Tomar said.

He also asked states to promote nano (liquid) fertilisers, which have already been launched on the market and are being used by farmers.

The minister expressed concern that consumption of conventional urea has not reduced despite rising demand for nanourea and the adoption of natural and organic farming practises.

Speaking at the event, Union agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja said that the weather department has made a forecast of a normal monsoon and that there could be El Nino conditions during the monsoon season.

"We should be prepared for the worst situation. There are chances of less rain, and there are chances that El Nino conditions might not occur. There should be complete preparedness at the state level," he advised.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India's agricultural landscape, with 52% of the net cultivated area relying on this method. It accounts for about 40% of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Ahuja asked states to ensure that there is adequate availability of seeds for conducting sowing operations in cases of less rainfall. He told states to assess the situation and make arrangements for this month only.

He also stressed the importance of disseminating a single advisory to farmers for weather updates.

The Union agriculture secretary also talked about the importance of climate-resilient seed varieties, which have helped in the growth of agriculture production despite the climate challenge.