Omicron Subvariant Scare: Government Ramps Up Testing, People Advised To Mask Up
States have been advised to audit their public health infrastructure to ensure operational readiness.
India is ramping up precautionary efforts, including testing, and public health infrastructure amid concerns over BF.7—the new Omicron subvariant linked to the spike in Covid-19 cases in China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the status and preparedness of the country's public health response to Covid-19.
The PM cautioned against complacency and advised a strict vigil. The government's directive includes maintenance of public health infrastructure at all levels and a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.
Earlier in the day, Union Heath Minister Mansukh Mandviya said in Parliament that the Covid-19 pandemic was not over yet, and asked states to ensure availability of booster shots.
The Prime Minister has directed officials to strengthen ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, according to a press note issued today.
States have been advised to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of critical needs like oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen generating plants, ventilators and human resources.
Testing is also likely to be increased along with genomic sequencing. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories on a daily basis.
"This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures," the release said.
The public have been advised to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Additionally, precautionary vaccine doses may be encouraged, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.
PM Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. However, he advised availability and prices of essential medicines to be monitored regularly.
India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14% in the week ending Dec. 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally over the last six weeks.