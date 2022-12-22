Omicron Subvariant Scare: Government Ramps Up Testing, People Advised To Mask Up

India is ramping up precautionary efforts, including testing, and public health infrastructure amid concerns over BF.7—the new Omicron subvariant linked to the spike in Covid-19 cases in China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the status and preparedness of the country's public health response to Covid-19.

The PM cautioned against complacency and advised a strict vigil. The government's directive includes maintenance of public health infrastructure at all levels and a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.

Earlier in the day, Union Heath Minister Mansukh Mandviya said in Parliament that the Covid-19 pandemic was not over yet, and asked states to ensure availability of booster shots.

The Prime Minister has directed officials to strengthen ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, according to a press note issued today.

States have been advised to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of critical needs like oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen generating plants, ventilators and human resources.