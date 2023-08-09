With Spanish and Italian facing crop failures, the pressure is elsewhere. Turkey, one of the few countries that enjoyed a good crop in 2022-23, has banned exports in an effort to bring domestic prices down.The dwindling inventories wouldn’t be a huge problem if the 2023-24 harvest looked promising. But production in Spain may reach just 737,000 tons in 2023-24, a tiny recovery from the previous season and about half the normal size, according to the country’s main farming cooperative group. Italian and Greek producers don’t expect much improvement either. The problem remains the weather.Spanish olive trees faced an unusually warm spring, just when they flower and the fruit is set. In Jaen, the capital of the industry in Andalusia, the temperature in April was 4C higher than normal. In nearby Cordoba, another key growing town, the thermometers reached 30C (86F) every day for two weeks in April – the earliest-ever heat wave. Since then, the weather hasn’t given the trees any breathing room. In southern Spain, it has been dry and hot for months, a situation only comparable with the drought in the early 1980s, when olive oil production also tumbled.But the problem is now much worse than 40 years ago because since then global demand has nearly doubled. With the Mediterranean diet gaining popularity around the world, olive oil consumption has increase to an average of nearly 3 million tons over the last five years, up from 1.64 million tons on average from 1980 to 1985.With stocks already at critically low levels, another crop failure in Spain, let alone in Italy and Greece, would require unprecedented demand destruction. That means much higher prices. In the market, the buzz is whether wholesale prices could surge to as high as $10,000 per ton, a level no one thought possible only a few months ago. Hoarding, as my family did a few months ago, would only make the situation worse. But the alternatives look grim: Maybe I’ll have to start buying Greek or Portuguese olive oil, even if that feels like burning my national flag. Perhaps sunflower or rapeseed oil in a true emergency. My only hope is that things don’t get so bad I’ll have to consider butter.