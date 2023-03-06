Olectra Bags Order For 550 E-Buses From Telangana Road Transport Corporation

The 50 intercity coach e-buses will ply between the city of pearls, Hyderabad in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel a distance of more than 325 km on a single charge.

In the intracity segment, the 500 e-buses will ply within Hyderabad. Each e-bus can travel a distance of more than 225 km on a single charge.