Ola's Valuation Cut By 33% To $4.8 Billion By Vanguard

U.S.-based asset management firm Vanguard Inc. has cut Ola's valuation by 33% to about $4.8 billion in about three months.

The U.S. investor holds a less than 1% stake in ANI Technologies Pvt., the owner of ride-hailing company Ola, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings accessed by BQ Prime. It owns about 1,85,355 shares in the company via two funds: Vanguard World Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Funds.