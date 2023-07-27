Ola's Response To Submerged Cars Video: Noida Yard Has Valid Lease
Ola spokesperson said the company has a valid lease agreement with Mahindra First Choice for the vehicle parking yard.
After a video surfaced depicting around 350 Ola cars submerged in a yard in Greater Noida, the online cab aggregator confirmed that it has a valid lease agreement for the parking space.
The video captured several cars submerged under water that overflowed from the swollen Hindon River. The footage came to light on Thursday.
#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
Responding to the video, an Ola spokesperson said the company has a valid lease agreement with Mahindra First Choice for the vehicle parking yard.
"Ola has not received any notice from the government authorities since the inception of our lease agreement in 2020. Any further queries may be directed to the lessor, Mahindra First Choice," they said.
The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma, had attributed the incident to a "private company" in a post on Twitter.
"A private company has built its own unauthorised yard in the submergence area of the Hindon River, which has not removed the vehicles parked here even after repeated warnings. Normal life has not been affected in any way here, and there has been no loss of life," he said.