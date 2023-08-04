Ola To Celebrate Customer Day On Aug 15 With Independence Day Event, Here's How You Can Register
Ola Electric will celebrate the Customer Day 2023 event at the Ola Superfactory in Bengaluru on August 15. Read on to know more!
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday urged the Ola community to mark their calendar as on August 15, the company is planning to celebrate Customer Day with "the most electrifying event of the year" - End ICE age Part 1.
Ola Community, mark your calendar. On 15th August, weâre celebrating Customer Day with the most electrifying event of the year - End ICE age Part 1. The doors of the FutureFactory will be open for you.— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 4, 2023
Ola ICE age Part 1 is a product event that will be held by Ola Electric. The event is being billed as the "end of the ICE age in scooters" and is expected to see the launch of a new electric scooter from Ola.
Hey, Ola Community ð— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 4, 2023
Come over as the gates of the Ola Futurefactory open for you. Be there for Ola Customer Day 2023 and witness End ICE age Part-1 come to life.
ðSave your dates- 15th Augustð
How to register for End ICE Age - Part 1 Event
Ola Enthusiasts can witness and celebrate the Customer Day 2023 event firsthand at the world’s largest two-wheeler factory - The Ola Futurefactory. All they need to do is register for the event.
Here is a step-by-step guide to register for End Ice Age - Part 1 event at the Ola Futurefactory on August 15, 2023:
Click on the Ola End ICE Age customer registration page
On the banner image, click on "Register Now".
You will be reverted to "How are you attending the event".
Click on At Ola Futurefactory or At Experience Centre or Online.
Enter your details such as name, phone number, email ID, city travelling from and Ola order ID.
Select yes if you are getting a plus 1 or no.
Click on "I am not a robot."
Click on submit.
Ola Enthusiasts who cannot make it to the event in Bengaluru can still witness and celebrate the Customer Day 2023 event with the Ola Community at the nearest Ola Experience Centre for an exclusive live screening of the event.
How to watch the Ola Customer Day 2023 Event Live
Those who cannot make it physically to either the Ola Superfactory or the Ola expereince centre need not worry, Ola will also carry a live stream of the event on their Ola Electric YouTube channel at 11:15 AM on August 15, 2023.
End ICE Age - Part 1
The ICE age is a reference to the internal combustion engine (ICE) era, which is coming to an end as the world transitions to electric vehicles. The term "End ICE age" is a way of saying that Ola Electric is helping to usher in a new era of electric mobility.
The launch of the new scooter is part of Ola Electric's plans to expand its product portfolio and become a leading player in the electric vehicle market in India. The company has already said that it plans to launch four or five new electric scooters by the end of the fiscal year.