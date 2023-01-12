Ola Lays Off More Employees As Part Of 'Restructuring Exercise'

Cab aggregator Ola has laid off more employees as part of its group-level "restructuring" exercise.

The company, which has forayed into manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has been undergoing a vast restructuring exercise since September 2022, as part of which 200 employees were laid off.

"We regularly conduct restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles which are now redundant," an Ola spokesperson told BQ Prime, without providing an exact number on those affected.

"We will continue making new hires in engineering and design, including senior talent in our key priority areas."

Ola had said it was "increasing its focus on non-software engineering domains with a clear focus on building engineering and R&D capabilities across vehicle, cell, battery, manufacturing and automation, autonomous engineering streams and others".

The layoffs are also part of the same exercise, meant to "minimize redundancy and build a strong lateral structure that strengthens relevant roles and functions", it said.