Ola Launches 'No-Cancellation' Service In Bengaluru; To Hit More Cities In July
The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a major pain point for passengers.
Cab hailing company Ola has launched its no-cancellation premium service, Prime Plus, in Bengaluru after piloting it in May earlier this year.
The company will eliminate "any cancellations or operational hassles", it said in a statement on Monday. "Prime Plus service has been rolled out for all customers across Bangalore starting today and will be launched in more cities during this month."
BQ Prime checked out the Prime Plus service on the Ola app. The fares were slightly higher than its Mini or Prime Sedan services, and the fleet used for Prime Plus rides only has sedans.
(Source: BQ Prime)
The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a major pain point for passengers, who are dependent on it and Uber for taxi services in India.
Ola and Uber's ride-hailing duopoly has also taken a hit from the Open Network for Digital Commerce, a government-backed, not-for-profit network.
The ONDC offers two network mobility applications: one in Kerala called Yatri, which lets customers hail taxi cabs, and the other in Bengaluru called Namma Yatri, which provides auto service within city boundaries.
New entrants such as Blusmart and InDrive either have a no-cancellation or price-deciding mechanism in place.