Ola Launches 'No-Cancellation' Service In Bengaluru; To Hit More Cities In July

Cab hailing company Ola has launched its no-cancellation premium service, Prime Plus, in Bengaluru after piloting it in May earlier this year.

The company will eliminate "any cancellations or operational hassles", it said in a statement on Monday. "Prime Plus service has been rolled out for all customers across Bangalore starting today and will be launched in more cities during this month."

BQ Prime checked out the Prime Plus service on the Ola app. The fares were slightly higher than its Mini or Prime Sedan services, and the fleet used for Prime Plus rides only has sedans.