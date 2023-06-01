Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Establishes New Firm For Potential AI Ventures

Ola's Chief Executive Officer and Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has incorporated a new firm called Krutrim SI Designs Pvt.

The company was registered on April 5, 2023, with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh, according to data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It was registered at the Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru, where Aggarwal's Ola is headquartered.

According to the data, Krutrim has only two directors, Aggarwal and his longstanding associate Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti.

Both Tenneti and Aggarwal also hold director positions at ANI Technologies Pvt., which houses a range of subsidiaries and units of the group—including Ola Financial Services Pvt., Ola Electric Charging Pvt., Ola Electric Technologies Pvt., and Ola Electric Mobility Pvt.

Although the official purpose of the company has not been revealed, ET first reported that it could potentially operate within the field of artificial intelligence.

An Ola spokesperson declined to comment to BQ Prime's emailed queries.