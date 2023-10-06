Ola Electric's Capex Needs May Explain An Expedited IPO Plan

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt.'s big-ticket spending requirements to scale up its various businesses and investors’ hunt for greener ventures make it the right time to go public, despite being operational for just less than two years.

“The timing is perfect for an IPO, as investors are looking for opportunities to bet on greener and more sustainable businesses, while the company itself may be under pressure because of too many unknowns and its high capex requirements going forward,” said Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global.

The electric vehicle maker that started selling electric scooters at the end of 2021 quickly became the top seller in the segment. Its wide-ranging products and plans to move into premium motorcycles also reflect its larger ambitions in the space compared with any of its new-age or established peers.

The company has sold over 2.72 lakh scooters since the start of its operations and claims over 40% market share in the electric scooter segment. The scooter sales of 1.06 lakh units in the first five months of April–August in the ongoing fiscal are closing in on the overall FY23 sales of 1.53 lakh units, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed.