Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost To Buyers

Top electric scooter makers such as TVS Motor Co., Ola Electric Mobility Pvt., and Ather Energy Pvt. will issue refunds to the tune of Rs 280 crore to customers for selling chargers separately.

The move comes after the Ministry of Heavy Industries reportedly pulled up two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturers, sending notices to various firms, for violating norms under the FAME-II scheme of the government.

Under the scheme, scooters that are priced over Rs 1.5 lakh are not eligible for incentives. Hence, several EV firms were selling portable chargers and proprietary software separately to customers to still be in the bracket of receiving eligible incentives.

On Thursday, Ola Electric said it would reimburse its buyers of electric scooters for the cost of chargers. In its statement, the company didn't mention a specific amount, but according to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the refund could be a total of around Rs 130 crore.