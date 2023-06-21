Ola Electric Begins Construction Of Gigafactory; Operations To Start Early Next Year

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. said that it has begun constructing its cell factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and will kickstart operations by early next year.

"Spread across 115 acres, the Ola Gigafactory will begin operations by early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh," the EV company said in a release on Wednesday. "The capacity will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh."