Ola Electric Begins Construction Of Gigafactory; Operations To Start Early Next Year
CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says the cell factory will be a major milestone in India's electrification journey.
Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. said that it has begun constructing its cell factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and will kickstart operations by early next year.
"Spread across 115 acres, the Ola Gigafactory will begin operations by early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh," the EV company said in a release on Wednesday. "The capacity will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh."
This will be Ola Electric's second factory in Tamil Nadu, with its two-wheeler factory—termed FutureFactory—already operating in Krishnagiri's Pochampalli. It also has research and development facilities in Bengaluru.
"Our Gigafactory will be a major milestone in India's electrification journey, bringing us closer to making India a global EV hub," said Bhavish Aggarwal, chief executive officer at Ola.
The company has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to expand its manufacturing capabilities across two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and cells.