Ola Cabs To Partner With ONDC For Logistics Services

BQPrimeBusiness NewsOla Cabs To Partner With ONDC For Logistics Services
20 Nov 2023, 08:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Ola Electric website)</p></div>
(Source: Ola Electric website)

Ola Cabs and the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce are set to announce a collaboration, with the former going live on ONDC as a logistics partner.

In a post on social media platform X, Ola Cabs' Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said the two are working on a collaboration, which will be out in the near future.

Ola is set to provide its logistics services for ONDC pan-India, starting as early as January next year, according to a person familiar with the development who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The collaboration will be for delivering across categories on ONDC, such as medicines, apparel, groceries, etc., the person quoted above said. The delivery services will initially be entirely based on the company's own two-wheeler electric scooters.

The partnership could also expand from logistics to providing mobility services via ONDC as well, the person said.

Ola had already joined ONDC in September, but only to provide food delivery services via its own app. The latest development would mean Ola Cabs will come onboard as a full-fledged third-party delivery service across categories, in addition to food.

