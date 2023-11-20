Ola Cabs To Partner With ONDC For Logistics Services

Ola is set to provide its logistics services for ONDC pan-India, starting as early as January next year, according to a person familiar with the development who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The collaboration will be for delivering across categories on ONDC, such as medicines, apparel, groceries, etc., the person quoted above said. The delivery services will initially be entirely based on the company's own two-wheeler electric scooters.

The partnership could also expand from logistics to providing mobility services via ONDC as well, the person said.

Ola had already joined ONDC in September, but only to provide food delivery services via its own app. The latest development would mean Ola Cabs will come onboard as a full-fledged third-party delivery service across categories, in addition to food.