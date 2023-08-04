Ola Cabs Expands Prime Plus Service In These 3 Cities; Full-Scale Rollout Soon Says Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its new Prime Plus service to three major cities - Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The ridesharing company announced that the service will be first opened to select customers starting from 4th August, and then will soon be made available for all.

The news comes after the CEO spoke of the remarkable success of the Prime Plus trial he had seen during its stint in Bengaluru city.