BQPrimeBusiness NewsOla Cabs Expands Prime Plus Service In These 3 Cities; Full-Scale Rollout Soon Says Bhavish Aggarwal
ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Cabs Expands Prime Plus Service In These 3 Cities; Full-Scale Rollout Soon Says Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal announces expansion of Ola Cabs Prime Plus service to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

04 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company)</p></div>
(Source: Company)

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its new Prime Plus service to three major cities - Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The ridesharing company announced that the service will be first opened to select customers starting from 4th August, and then will soon be made available for all.

The news comes after the CEO spoke of the remarkable success of the Prime Plus trial he had seen during its stint in Bengaluru city.

The Ola CEO shared his enthusiasm through a tweet, stating, "Expanding our @Olacabs Prime Plus service today to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Excited to have more people experience it! Our Bengaluru Prime Plus trial has been hugely successful. Will open to select customers today and full scale rollout soon after."

What is Ola Prime Plus Service?

Earlier, on May 28, the company introduced a premium service called 'Prime Plus' in Bengaluru.

Ola calls this service a premium service that offers the promise of zero cancellations, best drivers, top cars and no operational hassles.

This service was tested with a few customers in Bengaluru with the objective of providing a better ride experience without cancellations or other problems.

The Ola boss shared a screenshot that shows the option to choose Prime Plus in the Ola app, so that customers can enjoy a more comfortable ride.

In the month of July, Bhavish announced in a tweet that the new Prime Plus services will now be available for all customers in Bengaluru starting from July 10. He spoke about the success of the trial run of 'Prime Plus' in Bengaluru and also mentioned of expanding it to other cities soon.

He wrote, "Prime+ has been a great pilot in Bengaluru over past couple of months. Today we’re opening it up for all customers in Bengaluru. Also, through this month launching in more cities!"

ALSO READ

Ola S1 Air Arrival Confirmed, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Date; Check Details Here

Opinion
Ola S1 Air Arrival Confirmed, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Date; Check Details Here
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT