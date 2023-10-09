Oil Traders On Edge As Gasoline Demand Shows Signs Of Cracking

Any lost demand is a potential problem because refineries essentially must make the fuel even if they don’t want to. European plants are increasingly reliant on a diet of the kind of lighter crudes that are often produced in the US, which tend to spit out bigger volumes of gasoline than varieties pumped by the likes of Saudi Arabia or Russia. And since gasoline isn’t produced in isolation, refiners wishing to profit from very high diesel prices can’t avoid making gasoline too.