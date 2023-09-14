Oil Rally Gathers Pace As US Benchmark WTI Hits $90 A Barrel

An oil pump jack in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Thousands of miles away from the turmoil on Wall Street, Midland, Texas that ranked No.1 in the US for inflation just over a year ago has since ceded that title – only to lay claim to a different one: the country’s pay-raise capital.
(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark US crude oil hit $90 a barrel for the first time since November on expectations that supply cuts by OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia will tighten the market just as demand picks up.
(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark US crude oil hit $90 a barrel for the first time since November on expectations that supply cuts by OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia will tighten the market just as demand picks up.
West Texas Intermediate futures gained as much as 1.7%, after edging lower on Wednesday.
The International Energy Agency warned that continued supply cuts by the two OPEC+ leaders are likely to create a “significant supply shortfall” and threaten further price volatility. That came a day after OPEC said the market is facing a deficit of more than 3 million barrels a day next quarter, potentially the biggest in more than a decade.